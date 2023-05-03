EXCLUSIVE-Apollo will seek approval from regulators to take majority stake in SAS - source

By Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen, Greg Roumeliotis and Marie Mannes

COPENHAGEN/NEW YORK, May 3 (Reuters) - U.S. asset manager Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N plans to apply for approval from Swedish and Danish regulators to take a majority stake in SAS AB SAS.ST as part of the Scandinavian airline's rescue plan, a source familiar with the matter said.

Such a deal would be a test of European Union rules, which prevent more than 50% of an airline being held outside the bloc of 27 members.

Given a large part of Apollo's capital originates from Europe-based investors, the fund hopes it can get approval for a deal, according to the source who declined to be identified because the matter is confidential.

Apollo and SAS declined to comment.

(Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen in Copenhagen, Greg Roumeliotis in New York and Marie Mannes in Stockholm; Writing by Josephine Mason; Editing by Louise Heavens)

