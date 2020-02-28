EXCLUSIVE-Apollo Global in bid for U.S. construction company Tutor Perini-sources

By Rebecca Spalding and Greg Roumeliotis

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Apollo Global Management Inc APO.N has approached Tutor Perini Corp TPC.N, one of the largest U.S. general contractors, with a close to $1 billion acquisition offer, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Apollo's bid for Tutor Perini comes as the construction company is trying to recover from what its CEO Ronald Tutor this week called "an extremely disappointing year" in 2019. It has struggled with the delivery of some electrical and mechanical projects, though analysts have pointed to the company's strong project backlog as grounds for optimism.

Apollo has made an offer of around $17 per share in cash for Tutor Perini, one of the sources said. There is no certainty that Tutor Perini will accept Apollo's bid or that it will successfully negotiate a deal, the sources added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Apollo declined to comment, while Tutor Perini did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding and Greg Roumeliotis in New York; editing by Diane Craft)

