EXCLUSIVE-Angola expects oil output to increase next year, finance minister says

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Angola expects its oil production to temporarily increase next year on the back of recent private investments in the sector, but output will remain below 1.5 million barrels per day, its finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Beyond next year, production should stabilise around 1 million bpd, Vera Daves de Sousa said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

(Reporting by Joe Bavier and Jorgelina do Rosario; Editing by Paul Simao)

