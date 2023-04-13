World Markets

EXCLUSIVE-Angola expects oil output to increase next year, finance minister says

April 13, 2023 — 12:51 pm EDT

Written by Joe Bavier and Jorgelina do Rosario for Reuters ->

WASHINGTON, April 13 (Reuters) - Angola expects its oil production to temporarily increase next year on the back of recent private investments in the sector, but output will remain below 1.5 million barrels per day, its finance minister told Reuters on Thursday.

Beyond next year, production should stabilise around 1 million bpd, Vera Daves de Sousa said in an interview on the sidelines of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank spring meetings in Washington.

