EXCLUSIVE-AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business -sources

May 4 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O to explore a deal for its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AmerisourceBergen is willing to pay about $6 billion for the Walgreens business, which operates mainly under the Alliance Healthcare brand, one of the sources said. T

There is no certainty that the two companies will negotiate a deal, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

