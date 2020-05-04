US Markets
ABC

EXCLUSIVE-AmerisourceBergen eyes Walgreens' drug distribution business -sources

Contributor
Rebecca Spalding Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/MOHAMMAD KHURSHEED

AmerisourceBergen Corp, one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc to explore a deal for its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

May 4 (Reuters) - AmerisourceBergen Corp ABC.N, one of the largest U.S. drug distributors, has approached Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc WBA.O to explore a deal for its pharmaceutical wholesaling division, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.

AmerisourceBergen is willing to pay about $6 billion for the Walgreens business, which operates mainly under the Alliance Healthcare brand, one of the sources said. T

There is no certainty that the two companies will negotiate a deal, the sources added, asking not to be identified because the matter is confidential. Walgreens and AmerisourceBergen did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by Rebecca Spalding in New York; editing by Grant McCool)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ABC WBA

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters


    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular