EXCLUSIVE-American Airlines pilot deal in 'jeopardy' after United's contract agreement - union memo

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - American Airlines' UAL.O pilot contract agreement is in "jeopardy" as United Airlines UAL.O has changed the "playing field" with its own deal, the Texas-based carrier's union said in a memo seen by Reuters.

American pilots are due to start voting next week on a that provides for about 42% pay increase and other benefits.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.