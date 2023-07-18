News & Insights

Commodities
AAL

EXCLUSIVE-American Airlines pilot deal in 'jeopardy' after United's contract agreement -union memo

Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

July 18, 2023 — 05:07 pm EDT

Written by Rajesh Kumar Singh for Reuters ->

By Rajesh Kumar Singh

CHICAGO, July 18 (Reuters) - American Airlines' AAL.O pilot union has warned that the ratification of the company's new contract deal is in "jeopardy" as United Airlines UAL.O has raised the benchmark with its own deal, according a union memo seen by Reuters.

American pilots are due to start voting next week on a that provides for a pay increase of about 42% and other benefits.

But the Allied Pilots Association (APA), which represents over 15,000 American pilots, said the proposed pay rates as well as some quality of life items in the agreement pale in comparison with those in United's preliminary deal.

"Management is fully aware that the proposed UAL (United) deal has now put the ratification of our TA (tentative agreement) in jeopardy," the union said in the memo.

It asked the company to further improve the contract to "meet the new industry standards" if it wants to have a deal that can be ratified by its pilots.

"Surely AA (American Airlines) management cannot expect our pilots to accept an agreement that puts us behind our contemporaries at other airlines for at least the next four years," the union said.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh; Editing by Sonali Paul)

((rajeshkumar.singh@thomsonreuters.com; +1-313-484-5370; Reuters Messaging: rajeshkumar.singh.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AAL
UAL
DAL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.