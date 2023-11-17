News & Insights

US Markets
AMZN

EXCLUSIVE-Amazon.com to cut 'several hundred' Alexa jobs

Credit: REUTERS/MIKE BLAKE

November 17, 2023 — 09:44 am EST

Written by Greg Bensinger for Reuters ->

By Greg Bensinger

Nov 17 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O on Friday announced it is trimming roles at its Alexa voice assistant unit, citing “shifting” business priorities and a greater focus on generative artificial intelligence.

The cuts affect “several hundred” employees working on Alexa, according to the email. A spokeswoman declined to elaborate on exactly how many were affected.

"We’re shifting some of our efforts to better align with our business priorities, and what we know matters most to customers - which includes maximizing our resources and efforts focused on generative AI," Daniel Rausch, vice president of Alexa and Fire TV, said in the email. "These shifts are leading us to discontinue some initiatives."

Amazon has been pulling back in a variety of divisions over the past week, including in its music and gaming divisions and some human resources roles.

(Reporting by Greg Bensinger in San Francisco; editing by Kenneth Li, Chizu Nomiyama and Jonathan Oatis)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.