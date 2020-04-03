US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to delay marketing event Prime Day due to coronavirus

Amazon.com Inc is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day at least until August and expects potentially a $100 million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reuters.

Amazon declined to comment. Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lulls, typically occurs in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

