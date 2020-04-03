EXCLUSIVE-Amazon to delay marketing event Prime Day due to coronavirus

April 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is postponing its major summer shopping event Prime Day at least until August and expects potentially a $100 million hit from excess devices it may now have to sell at a discount, according to internal meeting notes seen by Reuters.

Amazon declined to comment. Prime Day, a marketing event Amazon started in 2015 to drum up sales during the summer shopping lulls, typically occurs in July, though the company never publishes the date far in advance.

(Reporting By Krystal Hu in New York and Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco, Editing by Franklin Paul)

((Jeffrey.Dastin@thomsonreuters.com; +1 415 344 4914;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.