EXCLUSIVE-Amazon extends moratorium on police use of facial recognition software

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

May 18 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O told Reuters on Tuesday it is extending its moratorium on police use of its facial recognition software until further notice.

The company in June 2020 had issued the moratorium for one year, halting a business it had long defended as many protested law enforcement brutality against people of color. The company did not comment on the reason for the extension.

