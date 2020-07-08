EXCLUSIVE-Alstom to offer sale of French regional trains factory to win Bombardier unit buy-sources - Reuters News

Companies

EXCLUSIVE-Alstom to offer sale of French regional trains factory to win Bombardier unit buy-sources

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

July 8 (Reuters) - European high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA will propose concessions to European regulators on Thursday, including the sale of a factory for regional trains in France, in an effort to win early antitrust approval for its planned purchase of Bombardier's BBDb.TO transportation unit, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Alstom's up to 6.2 billion euros ($7.00 billion) bid for Bombardier's unit was launched in February and sources previously told Reuters that the EU competition enforcer is likely to demand concessions to approve the deal.

Alstom unions are being summoned to an online meeting on Thursday where management is will provide an update on discussions with the European Commission, the sources said.

Alstom CEO told shareholders on Wednesday in Paris the discussions with the European Commission are going "smoothly."

Alstom declined to comment further, while Bombardier was not immediately available for comment. Sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

(Reporting By Foo Yun Chee in Brussels, Alexander Huebner in Frankfurt, Allison Lampert in Montreal and Gwenaelle Barzic in Paris Editing by Denny Thomas and Chizu Nomiyama)

((Allison.Lampert@thomsonreuters.com; 514-796-4212; Reuters Messaging: allison.lampert.reuters.com@reuters.net))

