EXCLUSIVE-Alstom to offer sale of French regional trains factory to win Bombardier unit buy-sources

July 8 (Reuters) - European high-speed train maker Alstom ALSO.PA will propose concessions to European regulators on Thursday, including the sale of a factory for regional trains in France, in an effort to win early antitrust approval for its planned purchase of Bombardier's BBDb.TO transportation unit, three sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Alstom's up to 6.2 billion euros ($7.00 billion) bid for Bombardier's unit was launched in February and sources previously told Reuters that the EU competition enforcer is likely to demand concessions to approve the deal.

($1 = 0.8861 euros)

