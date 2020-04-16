US Markets
EXCLUSIVE-Ally of Mexico's president, new oil regulator says Pemex JVs likely

Credit: REUTERS/Daniel Becerril

MEXICO CITY, April 16 (Reuters) - The head of Mexico's powerful oil regulator said state oil firm Pemex could seek new joint venture partnerships soon, despite President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's decision to freeze the so-called "farm-outs" in his first year in office.

"I think it will happen during this government," Rogelio Hernandez, who became president of the National Hydrocarbons Commission (CNH) late last year, said in an interview.

"In fact, I see it as imminent," Hernandez told Reuters.

