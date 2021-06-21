Commodities
EXCLUSIVE-Airlines, unions urge U.S. to prosecute 'egregious onboard conduct'

David Shepardson Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCY NICHOLSON

WASHINGTON, June 21 (Reuters) - A group representing major U.S. airlines and aviation unions on Monday asked U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland to crackdown on the growing number of disruptive and violent passengers onboard airplanes, according to a letter seen by Reuters.

The letter from Airlines for America, which represents American Airlines AAL.O, Delta Air Lines DAL.N, United Airlines UAL.O, Southwest Airlines LUV.N and others, along with major unions said the "incidents pose a safety and security threat to our passengers and employees, and we respectfully request the (Justice Department) commit to the full and public prosecution of onboard acts of violence."

(Reporting by David Shepardson, Editing by Franklin Paul)

