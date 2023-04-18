Companies
EXCLUSIVE-Airbus informs airlines of 2024 delays, keeps output goals

April 18, 2023 — 04:19 am EDT

Written by Tim Hepher for Reuters ->

By Tim Hepher

PARIS, April 18 (Reuters) - Europe's Airbus AIR.PA is advising airlines of delivery delays for its best-selling single-aisle aircraft in 2024, with several hundred jets postponed by around three months, industry sources said Tuesday.

Airbus confirmed unspecified delays in a statement to Reuters but said they did not reflect any worsening of supply chain problems since it revised production plans earlier this year. It reaffirmed production targets for 2024 and beyond.

"We already communicated in December on the impact for 2023 and are now talking about 2024 in detail," a spokesperson said.

The delays particularly affect the larger and more complex A321neo model, the sources told Reuters, asking not to be named.

The latest notices of disruption follow protests from airlines and leasing companies in recent months over a trickle of short-term delay notices amid ongoing supply chain problems.

Airbus said it was aiming to be as transparent as possible.

