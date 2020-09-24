EXCLUSIVE-Airbus holds jet output stable after crisis review -sources

Companies
Airbus is set to reaffirm its main aircraft production rates, despite warnings that the coronavirus crisis will be deeper and longer than first expected, industry sources told Reuters on Thursday.

After cutting output of its best-selling A320neo single-aisle jet at the start of the crisis, the European planemaker has subjected its targets to a fresh internal review as a second wave of COVID-19 prompts new government restrictions in Europe.

But although it has prepared a fallback scenario for further trimming its monthly output of 40 A320neos, down from 60 before the crisis, output is seen holding the line for the time being.

"There are no signs of slowing; the contrary in fact," a senior industry source said of the A320neo output.

Although the decision is good news for hundreds of suppliers at risk from volatility in output rates, it puts pressure on Airbus to keep up deliveries and find homes for some 170 jets already waiting for ailing airlines to collect them.

