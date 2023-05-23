News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-After Micron ban, Chinese chip firm CXMT should go on U.S. trade blacklist, top lawmaker says

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

May 23, 2023 — 03:47 pm EDT

Written by Stephen Nellis and Karen Freifeld for Reuters ->

By Stephen Nellis and Karen Freifeld

WASHINGTON, May 23 (Reuters) - The U.S. Commerce Department should add Chinese memory chip maker Changxin Memory Technologies (CXMT) to a trade blacklist after Beijing earlier this week banned the sale of some chips by U.S.-based Micron Technology Inc MU.O, the chair of the U.S. House of Representatives' committee on China said on Tuesday.

YMTC, which refers to Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp, is a Chinese chipmaker put on the entity list December 2022.

A representative for CXMT could not be immediately reached for comment.

Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd 005930.KS and SK Hynix 000660.KS both operate memory chip factories in China. Those companies and other non-Chinese firms were spared the brunt of U.S. export controls on chip manufacturing gear imposed in October, but they are operating under exemptions from the U.S. rules that can expire or be revoked.

Lam Research Corp LRCX.O, the leading maker of tools for manufacturing memory chips, told investors the clarification could result in hundreds of millions of dollars in additional sales from China.

