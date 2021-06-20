EXCLUSIVE-Adviser to jailed HK tycoon Jimmy Lai says Apple Daily to shut within days

Contributor
Anne Marie Roantree Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/LAM YIK

Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a new national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

HONG KONG, June 21 (Reuters) - Hong Kong pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily will be forced to shut "in a matter of days" after authorities froze the company's assets under a new national security law, an adviser to jailed tycoon Jimmy Lai told Reuters on Monday.

Mark Simon, speaking by phone from the United States, said the company has no more access to funds and it plans to hold a board meeting on Monday to discuss how to move forward.

(Reporting by Anne Marie Roantree; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((annemarie.roantree@thomsonreuters.com; +852 97387151; Reuters Messaging: annemarie.roantree.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters