News & Insights

US Markets
MS

EXCLUSIVE-Advent explores sale of car insurance software vendor CCC -sources

September 15, 2023 — 05:41 pm EDT

Written by Milana Vinn for Reuters ->

By Milana Vinn

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Private equity firm Advent International is exploring a sale of CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, a provider of software to the car insurance industry that has a market value of $7.1 billion, people familiar with the matter said on Friday.

Investment bank Morgan Stanley MS.N is advising CCC on its talks with potential acquirers, which include other buyout firms, the sources said, adding that no deal is certain.

CCC representatives did not immediately respond to a request for comment, while Advent, which holds a 56% stake in the company, declined to comment. Morgan Stanley did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Reporting by Milana Vinn in New York)

((Milana.Vinn@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @MilanaVinn; Reuters Messaging: Signal/Telegram/WhatsApp: +1(347)463-7957))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

MS
CCCS
CCCP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.