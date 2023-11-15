News & Insights

US Markets
ADBE

EXCLUSIVE-Adobe open to discussions with EU on Figma deal remedies, says chief counsel

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

November 15, 2023 — 11:59 am EST

Written by Foo Yun Chee for Reuters ->

BRUSSELS, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Photoshop maker Adobe ADBE.O expects to get an EU antitrust warning on its $20 billion bid for cloud-based designer platform Figma and is open to proposing remedies to resolve regulatory concerns, its chief counsel told Reuters on Wednesday.

"We are expecting a statement of objections from the European Commission," Dana Rao said in an interview.

"We are certainly open to the discussion of remedies. We absolutely want this deal to go through but as I said, until we see the statement of objections and see exactly what the concerns are, we will be designing a solution without knowing what the problem is."

(Reporting by Foo Yun Chee; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

((foo.yunchee@thomsonreuters.com; +32 2 585 2866; Reuters Messaging: foo.yunchee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US MarketsMarkets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ADBE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.