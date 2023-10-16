EXCLUSIVE-Activist hedge fund Trian targets insurer Allstate-sources

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss and David French

Oct 16 (Reuters) - Nelson Peltz's activist hedge fund Trian Fund Management has built a stake in Allstate Corp ALL.N, one of the insurers struggling to cope with the fallout of natural disasters such as the Maui wildfire in Hawaii, people familiar with the matter said.

The move could raise the pressure on Chief Executive Tom Wilson, who has led Allstate since 2007, to turn the Northbrook, Illinois-based company around following five quarters of losses. It has blamed natural disasters that are often amplified by climate change for its poor performance.

Allstate has hired investment bankers to advise it on how to handle Trian, the sources said. Trian's exact stake and plans for Allstate could not be learned.

The sources spoke on condition of anonymity because the matter is confidential. Allstate and Trian did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

