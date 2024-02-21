News & Insights

EXCLUSIVE-Activist hedge fund Starboard targets benefits services provider Alight

Credit: REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

February 21, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by Svea Herbst-Bayliss for Reuters ->

By Svea Herbst-Bayliss

Feb 21 (Reuters) - Activist hedge fund Starboard Value has amassed a stake in Alight ALIT.N and has nominated four people to the U.S. benefits services provider's board of directors in a push for changes, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Starboard has nominated three independent candidates and one of its own executives as directors, the sources said.

Starboard's exact plan for Alight could not be learned. Earlier on Wednesday, Alight disclosed fourth-quarter earnings and 2024 forecasts that missed analysts' expectations, and also announced it had hired financial advisers to carry out "a strategic portfolio review."

The sources requested anonymity because Starboard has yet gone public with its position in Alight. Spokespeople for Starboard and Alight were not immediately available for comment.

Alight shares ended trading on Wednesday down 3% at $9.29, giving the company a market value of about $5 billion.

Alight helps business, including many Fortune 500 companies, manage health benefits for employees and offers payroll solutions.

Previously owned by private equity firm Blackstone BX.N, Alight listed in the stock market three years ago by merging with a blank-check acquisition vehicle backed by financial technology investor Bill Foley in a $7.3 billion deal.

(Reporting by Svea Herbst-Bayliss in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis and Marguerita Choy)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

