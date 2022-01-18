EXCLUSIVE-Acacia Research reached out to Kohl's to express interest in bidding for the retailer - sources

US Markets
Acacia Research reached out to Kohl's to express interest in bidding for the retailer

Svea Herbst-Bayliss


Acacia Research, which is backed by activist investor Starboard Value, has reached out to Kohl's Corp to express its interest in making a bid for the retailer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

BOSTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Acacia Research ACTG.O, which is backed by activist investor Starboard Value, has reached out to Kohl's Corp KSS.N to express its interest in making a bid for the retailer, two sources familiar with the matter said.

Acacia, which buys businesses in sectors such as technology and healthcare, would likely be the lead investor in a bid with Starboard backing it, the sources said.

The outreach comes at a time when hedge fund Macellum Advisors GP LLC is stepping up pressure on Kohl's to add new board members and to hire bankers to consider a sale if the retailer does not improve its business to boost its stock price.

