EXCLUSIVE-AbbVie nears roughly $8 billion for drug developer Cerevel-sources

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N is nearing an approximately $8 billion deal to acquire Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE.O, a developer of drugs for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

AbbVie is in talks to pay around $45 per share for Cerevel, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, the sources said.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

AbbVie and Cerevel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

