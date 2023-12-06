News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

EXCLUSIVE-AbbVie nears roughly $8 billion for drug developer Cerevel-sources

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

December 06, 2023 — 04:01 pm EST

Written by David Carnevali for Reuters ->

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - AbbVie Inc ABBV.N is nearing an approximately $8 billion deal to acquire Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc CERE.O, a developer of drugs for neurological conditions such as Parkinson's, people familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

AbbVie is in talks to pay around $45 per share for Cerevel, which is backed by private equity firm Bain Capital, the sources said.

If the negotiations conclude successfully, a deal could be announced as early as this week, the sources added, requesting anonymity because the matter is confidential.

AbbVie and Cerevel did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

(Reporting by David Carnevali in New York Editing by Greg Roumeliotis)

((Greg.Roumeliotis@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6022; Reuters Messaging: greg.roumeliotis.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
CERE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.