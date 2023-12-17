News & Insights

Exciting News for Tesla Stock Investors

December 17, 2023 — 10:30 am EST

Written by Neil Rozenbaum for The Motley Fool ->

In this week's video, I cover need-to-know news items related to Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) during the week of Dec. 11. Today's video will focus on Tesla's sales numbers in China and Europe, Tesla's humanoid robot, some announcements that might impact the company in 2024, and a look at Tesla stock from a technical analysis standpoint.

*Stock prices used were from the trading day of Dec. 15, 2023. The video was published on Dec. 16, 2023.

