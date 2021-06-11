Exciting New Stocks for Your Watch List

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

We made it!

Summer is here, and that can sometimes mean quieter markets … like today. But what’s really cool is that the markets are quietly getting ready to break out to new historic highs.

On today’s MoneyLine podcast, I will share my overview of the overall market and the strength it has shown this week.

Then, it is time to get down to work. After sifting through hundreds of stocks, I found 11 that I think should be added immediately to your watch list. And you can bet I’ll tell you all about them.

The first three are a play on the continued housing boom, which may surprise some of you. I have been a bull for years when it comes to housing-related stocks, but the major media loves to hate housing stocks … and the housing market in general for that matter. Just google housing stocks and you will notice the number of negative articles about the sector.

That’s fine. The three stocks I share with you in today’s MoneyLine are flying under the radar … and they are not only a play on the housing boom but also a hedge against rising lumber prices.

Next stop — infrastructure. Apparently there is a bipartisan $1 trillion infrastructure deal. I’ll believe it when the deal is completely done. But whether it’s this particular one or not, there will be some type of deal, and I’ll share two stocks that could benefit from big spending on the country’s infrastructure. From HVAC to industrial metals – you can’t miss the names.

Are you a Formula One racing fan? I’m not. But I am a fan of making money, and there is a way to play this widely popular sport (I use that term loosely). And then there’s another stock that happens to make some pretty great cars.

We’ll also talk about cannabis stocks, which have been out of the spotlight of late. That’s actually a good thing. I will tell you about two stocks in the sector that have pulled back and can no longer be ignored.

We’ll wrap up this watch list extravaganza with two healthcare stocks – one small ($1.2 billion) and the other a mid-size ($9.1 billion). Both are virtually unknown. Do not miss the chance to add them to your watchlist.

I have all the details for you and much more in today’s brand new edition of MoneyLine. You can check it out here.

Have a great weekend!

