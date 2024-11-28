Excite Technology Services Plans Year-End Update Webinar

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Limited (ASX:EXT) is set to host a shareholder update webinar on December 12, 2024, featuring discussions on company strategy and the integration of CBIT Digital Forensics Services. This event will be led by the Managing Director and CFO, providing insights into the company’s progress as they wrap up the year.

