Excite Technology Services Lists New Shares on ASX

November 10, 2024 — 11:07 pm EST

Cipherpoint Ltd (AU:EXT) has released an update.

Excite Technology Services Ltd has announced the quotation of 11,562,500 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of November 11, 2024. This move is part of the company’s strategy to expand its market presence and offer new investment opportunities for shareholders. Investors may find this development noteworthy as it reflects the company’s growth ambitions.

