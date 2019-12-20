Exchange Transfer Momentum Continues in 2019

In recent years, $1.6 trillion in market value has switched to Nasdaq. See how companies use Nasdaq’s unique visibility assets to market their brands.

In recent years, hundreds of industry leading companies have transferred to Nasdaq, including Sanofi, PepsiCo, Regency Centers, Marriott International and Principal Financial with a combined global market value of nearly $1.6 trillion.

This year was no exception for switches to the Nasdaq Stock Exchange. Year-to-date, 25 stock exchange transfers with a combined $231.5 billion in market value have made the move to Nasdaq.* Leading companies across sectors were among the transfers, such as: ViacomCBS following the completion of their merger; Exelon, the nation’s largest generator of carbon-free energy and the only electric and gas utility in the Fortune 100; TCF Financial Corporation following the merger between Chemical Financial Corporation with the legacy TCF Financial Corporation; and independent exploration and production companies Noble Energy and Oasis Petroleum.

It’s great to be here at our home on Nasdaq. We’ve been here for a while as Viacom and being here as ViacomCBS is tremendously exciting and makes all the sense in the world. Bob Bakish, President and CEO, ViacomCBS

We also had an outstanding year for IPOs with 187 companies launching their public market debuts on Nasdaq and raising $34.4 billion—the most on any U.S. exchange in 2019.

Nasdaq’s performance in 2019 speaks to our overall commitment to our issuers. We strive to create long-term partnerships with our listed companies and continue to provide support throughout their growth journey.

Our holistic approach and investment in our offerings

When companies elect to transfer to our exchange, they are switching to a dedicated partner who will help them operate more holistically as a public company. Through our long term partnership we are dedicated to supporting companies throughout their growth journey, from the first day of trading, through our technology and advisory services to engage investors and the investment community.

We have also emerged as a clear leader in the ESG and advisory space. In 2019 we launched a global ESG guide to help companies action their ESG efforts and an investor relations ESG Advisory Program comprised of exposure and sentiment analysis as well as investor strategies.

Nasdaq is the world’s most cost-efficient electronic trading platform with a goal of incorporating the environment in their business plan. We are proud to be amongst the world’s top tech and innovative companies at Nasdaq. Chris Crane, President and CEO, Exelon

We’ve further invested in tools to support our clients through the addition of ConnectIR to simplify stakeholder engagement for IR professionals. We also expanded our event and media space in Times Square through the opening of our Client Experience Center. And we continued our leadership in serving as an advocate for all public companies through efforts like our initiative to revitalize the U.S. capital markets and TotalMarkets initiative.

To learn more about the specific advantages a Nasdaq listing could provide to your company, click here or contact J.R. Mastroianni at jr@nasdaq.com.

J.R. Mastroianni is Vice President, Listing Services at Nasdaq. In this role, Mr. Mastroianni oversees advising publicly traded companies not on our exchange on the benefits of becoming Nasdaq listed. During Mr. Mastroianni’s tenure he and his team have attracted many industry leading companies to transfer to Nasdaq including Marriott International, ViacomCBS, Hasbro, PepsiCo, Walgreens Boots Alliance, and Analog Devices.

*Includes all announced transfers as of December 20, 2019