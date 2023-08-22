Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF said on August 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 22, 2023 will receive the payment on August 24, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.14 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 9.26%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.79%, the lowest has been 9.08%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=234).

The current dividend yield is 1.59 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 41 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEFS is 0.05%, a decrease of 5.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 11.33% to 2,090K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

LPL Financial holds 285K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 175K shares, representing an increase of 38.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 50.95% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 240K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 205K shares, representing an increase of 14.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 83.07% over the last quarter.

Toroso Investments holds 207K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 226K shares, representing a decrease of 9.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 27.88% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 2.56% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 170K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 172K shares, representing a decrease of 1.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 7.78% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.