Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF (CEFS) Declares $0.14 Dividend

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF said on June 16, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.14 per share ($1.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

Shareholders of record as of June 21, 2023 will receive the payment on June 23, 2023.

At the current share price of $18.68 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.99%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 10.76%, the lowest has been 9.08%, and the highest has been 16.43%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.96 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 38 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - Saba Closed-End Funds ETF. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 8.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEFS is 0.05%, an increase of 7.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 19.44% to 1,878K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Toroso Investments holds 226K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 275K shares, representing a decrease of 21.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 25.42% over the last quarter.

Advisor Group Holdings holds 205K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 216K shares, representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 85.91% over the last quarter.

American Portfolios Advisors holds 199K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 204K shares, representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 2.56% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 175K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 86K shares, representing an increase of 50.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 95.04% over the last quarter.

Envestnet Asset Management holds 172K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 156K shares, representing an increase of 9.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEFS by 8.58% over the last quarter.

