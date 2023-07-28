Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF (SIXA) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $35.25 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.78%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.58%, the lowest has been 2.03%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=98).

The current dividend yield is 8.11 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIXA is 0.09%, a decrease of 24.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.61% to 5,135K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 5,083K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,052K shares, representing an increase of 0.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIXA by 5.09% over the last quarter.

Brighton Jones holds 51K shares. No change in the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 0K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing a decrease of 74.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIXA by 56.01% over the last quarter.

