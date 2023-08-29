Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF said on August 25, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.68 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.02 per share.

Shareholders of record as of August 29, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $31.82 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.14%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 2.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.44 (n=149).

The current dividend yield is 0.88 standard deviations above the historical average.

Read the Ultimate Guide to Dividend Harvesting.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIXL is 0.05%, a decrease of 42.70%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.94% to 4,470K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 4,423K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,554K shares, representing a decrease of 2.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIXL by 14.21% over the last quarter.

Brighton Jones holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 13K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 42.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIXL by 32.73% over the last quarter.

UBS Group holds 1K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Additional reading:

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.