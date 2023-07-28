Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF (SIXL) Declares $0.02 Dividend

Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF said on July 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular monthly dividend of $0.02 per share ($0.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.01 per share.

Shareholders of record as of July 28, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $32.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.83%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.75%, the lowest has been 0.48%, and the highest has been 2.34%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.45 (n=144).

The current dividend yield is 2.05 standard deviations below the historical average.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4 funds or institutions reporting positions in Exchange Traded Concepts Trust - ETC 6 Meridian Low Beta Equity ETF. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 33.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SIXL is 0.08%, a decrease of 43.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.88% to 4,605K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

HighTower Advisors holds 4,554K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,485K shares, representing an increase of 1.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SIXL by 5.01% over the last quarter.

Brighton Jones holds 33K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Jane Street Group holds 18K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

