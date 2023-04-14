Exchange Set to Return February 11th through 14th in Miami Beach

VettaFi is pleased to announce that Exchange 2024 will be returning to the Fontainebleau Miami Beach on February 11th through February 13th.

For two years, Exchange has been the most important conference for Financial Advisors and finance professionals. Aside from being the networking event of the year, Exchange is known for its electric content. Keynotes have included luminaries such as Dr. David Kelly and Cathie Wood, geopolitical geniuses like Ian Bremmer, and legends such as Rodney Mullen and Michael Strahan.

Speaking of Strahan, Exchange 2024 will feature a Superbowl party the likes of which must be seen to be believed.

Mark your calendars and join the finance community for this can’t-miss event that will bring together thought leaders and experts from across the industry.

