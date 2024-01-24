Exchange Rings the Bell at Nasdaq

Today, VettaFi’s groundbreaking financial services conference Exchange rang the Nasdaq bell in Times Square. Exchange is slated to start on February 11 in Miami, Florida.

In her opening statement, Nasdaq’s Ali Doyle said, “The Nasdaq ETF team is proud to be a continued partner of VettaFi and the Exchange ETF conference, and we are excited to join the rest of the industry down in Miami in a couple of weeks.”

Katie Stockton, the portfolio manager for the Fairlead Tactical Sector ETF (TACK) was at the event and said, “As a relative newcomer to the world of ETFs, the educational offerings and networking opportunities at Exchange are invaluable. It is not only a way to link up with industry experts and providers, but also to reach the advisors who use our product for a better understanding of their needs.”

Not Too Late to Sign Up For Exchange

The bell ringing comes at the perfect time, as momentum for Exchange continues to build ahead of the conference. According to Doyle, “The conference has always been a place where members of the industry can join as a community, with this year’s Exchange expecting more than 2,000 people onsite. Exchange taps thought leaders and industry names to share the latest in portfolio construction and product innovation, while also allowing attendees to collaborate and participate in community service.”

This year’s Exchange is focused on the theme “Blueprint for Growth.” Evidently, 2024 looks to be an unusual year in the markets. Ascendant technology trends, geopolitical uncertainty, and a contentious U.S. election all spell uncertainty. Consequently, investors seek ways to navigate this atypical market environment. Accordingly, Exchange will do just that. An impressive slate of keynote speakers, including Jeremy Grantham, are set to share their insights. Additionally, Carson Coaching has also signed up to help advisors develop their practices and grow their AUM.

Rosenbluth’s Remarks at Nasdaq Bell Ringing

Before the bell ringing, VettaFi head of research Todd Rosenbluth said, “It's an honor for VettaFi to ring the opening bell at the Nasdaq in celebration of what will be the in-person ETF and advisor event of the year. Exchange will bring advisors together as a community in partnership with the industry's leading asset managers and index providers."

In his remarks during the ringing, Rosenbluth highlighted the partnerships that made Exchange possible. He also noted the conference’s focus on financial services professionals coming together to learn and grow at Exchange. “We have three amazing days planned with market and political experts, coaching of best practices and leadership, and community service.”

Register for Exchange 2024 here.

