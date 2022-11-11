Exchange Primed To Be the Most Important Financial Advisor Conference of 2023

It's close. Exchange is only a few months away. With the financial community gearing up to descend on the Fontainebleau in Miami, Florida, February 5th through February 8th for the largest advisor-centric event in the country, advisors have a rare opportunity to mesh minds with the most creative people in financial management, fintech, and investing.

Groundbreaking Content

As you grow your practice, Exchange is the premier place to hear from the experts. You'll have an opportunity to get the low down on the most innovative strategies, earn CE credits, and gain the skills and knowledge you need to make your business thrive.

Practice management is a critical component of Exchange's numerous panels. You'll have a chance to tap the knowledge and expertise of fellow advisors who have successfully developed big practices and overcome obstacles to achieve alpha for their clients. Speakers such as behavioral finance expert Brian Portnoy are lined up to share insights, knowledge, and expertise.

If you are seeking to add some letters next to your name, 10+ CE credits will be available throughout the event, including hard-to-find courses on ethics hosted by Marguerita M. Cheng CFP®, RICP® of Blue Ocean Global Wealth.

Advisors will also get a chance to hear from leading issuers about their latest strategies, giving them an edge as they look to build their investment toolkit to tackle market obstacles in 2023 and beyond.

The Networking Event of the Year

Last year's Exchange was the event of the year, with over 1,000 advisors attending, as well as industry thought leaders, top ETF issuers, and scores of financial professionals. This is a unique opportunity to meet your peers and forge the connections that will drive your business forward.

Like many advisors, you are likely facing numerous obstacles and challenges in your business. At Exchange, you could meet peers who have the solution to these problems. If you want to grow your business, meet new collaborators, or find your next partnership, you can't afford to miss this event.

While many conferences ping pong attendees from event to event, Exchange will offer advisors the time and space needed to forge new connections and rub elbows with the greats of both tomorrow and today.

It is all in the name – Exchange is a place where ideas and opportunities will be shared!

Build Portfolios That Weather the Storms to Come

Cutting-edge strategists and leading experts from the top ETF issuers like State Street, Vanguard, Invesco, and more will be on hand at Exchange to help advisors build the portfolios their clients need.

Last year's event featured keynote speakers such as the legendary Cathie Wood and Jeffrey Gundlach, an amazing crypto debate between VettaFi financial futurist Dave Nadig and Bitwise's CIO Matt Hougan, and hundreds of deep, crunchy panels digging into the most urgent topics in the financial world – all of which can inform how the next financial products are created.

2023 promises to have a lineup every bit as exciting as 2022, with some intriguing returning highlights from 2022 and many new and exciting soon-to-be-announced visionaries set to make their debut on the stages at the Fontainebleau.

Don't be left clinging stubbornly to the indexes of yesterday when you can stand apart from the crowd by hearing from the thought leaders who are crafting the portfolios of tomorrow.

Register for Exchange here. We look forward to seeing you in sunny Florida this coming February!

For more news, information, and strategy, visit VettaFi.com.

