Exchange operator CME quarterly profit rises as trading volumes surge

Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc reported a 25% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as volatility in the global markets amid aggressive rate hikes and recession fears sparked a surge in trading volumes.

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc CME.O reported a 25% rise in third-quarter profit on Wednesday, as volatility in the global markets amid aggressive rate hikes and recession fears sparked a surge in trading volumes.

In an increasingly uncertain macroeconomic environment the demand for hedging tools has shot up, as investors try to dump risky assets while navigating a tough market.

Exchanges have also found the resultant volatility a boon with wild swings in prices also drumming up trading volumes across asset classes.

Clearing and transaction fees, that make up the largest chunk of CME's revenue, climbed nearly 14% in the quarter to $998.6 million.

"Our strong Q3 financial performance was driven by a 26% increase in trading volume, generating double-digit growth in total revenue," Chief Executive Officer Terry Duffy said in a statement.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $719 million, or $1.98 per share, in the quarter ended Sept 30, from $574 million, or $1.60 per share, a year earlier.

Analysts, on average, expected $1.94 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data. It was not immediately clear if reported numbers were comparable to estimates.

Total revenue in the quarter rose about 11% to $1.23 billion.

