Exchange operator CME Group's quarterly profit beats estimates

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc CME.O on Wednesday reported a better-than-estimated fourth-quarter profit as recessionary fears pushed investors toward its investment tools to hedge against potential risks in their portfolios.

On an adjusted basis, net income for the period was $698 million, or $1.92 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.88 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

