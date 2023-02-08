Exchange operator CME Group's profit beats on robust trading volumes

Adds background, details

Feb 8 (Reuters) - Futures exchange operator CME Group Inc CME.O on Wednesday reported a better-than-estimated fourth-quarter profit as recessionary fears pushed investors toward its investment tools to hedge against potential risks in their portfolios.

On an adjusted basis, the company earned $1.92 per share, compared with analysts' estimates of $1.88 per share, according to Refinitiv data.

Red-hot inflation, paired with the U.S. Federal Reserve's hawkish monetary policy, has roiled markets and added to fears of a recession, prompting investors to hedge their portfolios.

The company's results round up a mixed quarter for major U.S. exchanges.

Over the past couple of weeks, derivatives exchange Cboe Global Markets Inc's CBOE.N profit beat Wall Street estimates, while results from Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O and NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N lagged expectations.

CME's clearing and transaction fees, rose about 3% to $981.4 million for the quarter.

Average daily volume, measuring the average number of daily traded contracts on the exchange, rose nearly 6% to 21.8 million contracts in the three months ended Dec. 31.

The company, recognized primarily for its futures products mostly used for commodities trading, reported about 5% rise in revenue to $1.21 billion.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.