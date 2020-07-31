Exchange operator Cboe reports higher second-quarter profits

CBOE

Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets reported higher second-quarter earnings on Friday as volatility driven by the coronavirus pandemic boosted stock and options trading volumes.

Cboe's net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $113.3 million, or $1.03 cents per diluted share, from $87.6 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

