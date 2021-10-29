Exchange operator Cboe reports 9% jump in third-quarter profit

US Markets
Niket Nishant Reuters
Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc on Friday reported a 9% jump in third-quarter profit, bolstered by strong performance across business segments and robust demand for its data and access products.

Net income applicable to common shareholders rose to $120 million, or $1.12 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, a year earlier.

The company's Europe and Asia Pacific segment drew in 53% more revenue in the quarter, from a year ago, primarily due to the integration of Chi-X Asia Pacific in July.

Chicago-based Cboe, long established in North America and Europe, had bought the alternative market operator to expand into Japan and Australia.

On an adjusted basis, Cboe earned $1.45 per share in the quarter. Analysts were expecting $1.44 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.

Total revenue, excluding costs, rose 27% to $369.5 million.

