Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profits rise with trading volumes

NEW YORK, July 31 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets reported higher second-quarter earnings on Friday as volatility driven by the coronavirus pandemic and an increase in retail investor participation boosted stock and options trading volumes.

Cboe's net income for the quarter ended June 30 rose to $113.3 million, or $1.03 cents per diluted share, from $87.6 million, or 78 cents per diluted share, a year earlier.

Stripping out onetime items like acquisition fees, Cboe earned $1.31 per share, topping analysts' estimates by 8 cents, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

"We achieved record trading volumes in U.S. cash equities and multi-listed options, fueled by growth in retail trading activity," Cboe Chief Executive Officer Ed Tilly said in a statement.

Chicago-based Cboe's options trading revenues were up 7% in the quarter from a year earlier, and stock trading revenues were up 22%.

Total revenues rose 5% at $296.9 million.

