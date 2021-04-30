Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit slumps nearly 10%

April 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.N posted a 9.6% fall in first-quarter profit on Friday, as higher expenses weighed on gains from an upsurge in trading volumes driven by pandemic-driven market volatility.

Net income, excluding one-time expenses, fell to $164.8 million, or $1.53 per share, from $182.3 million, or $1.65 per share a year earlier.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Ramakrishnan M.)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.