Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit rises

Credit: REUTERS/Michael Hirtzer

November 04, 2022 — 07:37 am EDT

Written by Anirban Chakroborti for Reuters ->

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.Z reported a rise in its third-quarter earnings on Friday, bolstered by higher clearing fees as trading volumes swelled due to investors rejigging portfolios to hedge against risk from frequent price swings.

On an adjusted basis, net income rose to $185.2 million, or $1.74 per share, in the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $154.9 million, or $1.45 per share, a year earlier.

(Reporting by Anirban Chakroborti in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Anirban.Chakroborti@thomsonreuters.com;))

