Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit falls 37%

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL HIRTZER

Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 37% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as lower volatility hit the company's transaction business.

