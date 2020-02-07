Exchange operator Cboe quarterly profit falls 37%

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc reported a 37% fall in quarterly profit on Friday, as lower volatility hit the company's transaction business. Net income allocated to common stockholders fell to $86.1 million, or 77 cents per share, in the fourth quarter ended Dec 31, from $137.3 million, or $1.23 per share, a year earlier. [nPn1Rkgmza] Net revenue fell to $280.3 million from $334.4 million. (Reporting by Bharath Manjesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel) ((Bharath.ManjeshR@thomsonreuters.com; outside U.S. +91 80 6749 2703;)) Keywords: CBOE GLO MARKETS RESULTS/ (URGENT)

