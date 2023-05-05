Exchange operator Cboe profit rises as market volatility lifts trading volumes

adds details on earnings throughout, background in paragraph 2

May 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z, CBOE.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the exchange operator's trading volumes swelled on heightened market fluctuations amid a banking crisis and rising interest rates.

Investors turned to the company's proprietary products, such as options linked to the VIX volatility index .VIX and the S&P 500 .SPX, as they rejigged portfolios to hedge against risks of an economic uncertainty.

Revenue from its options segment grew 28% to $280.7 million.

The Chicago-based company, which provides trading platforms for equities, foreign exchange and derivative products across markets in different regions, saw a 13% rise in net revenue to $471.4 million.

The company reported a net income of $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $109.2 million, or $1.02, a year earlier.

Cboe's results wrapped up a strong quarter for exchange operators. Earlier this week, New York Stock Exchange-parent Intercontinental Exchange Inc ICE.N reported upbeat results.

Last month, both Nasdaq Inc NDAQ.O and CME Group Inc CME.O also beat profit estimates.

(Reporting by Siddarth S in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Siddarth.s@thomsonreuters.com;))

