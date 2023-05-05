News & Insights

Exchange operator Cboe profit rises as market volatility lifts trading volumes

May 05, 2023 — 07:32 am EDT

Written by Siddarth S for Reuters ->

May 5 (Reuters) - Cboe Global Markets CBOE.Z, CBOE.N reported a rise in first-quarter profit on Friday, as the exchange operator's trading volumes swelled on heightened market fluctuations amid a banking crisis and rising interest rates.

The company reported a net income of $172.6 million, or $1.63 per share, for the quarter ended March 31, compared with $109.2 million, or $1.02, a year earlier.

