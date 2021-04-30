US Markets
Exchange operator Cboe profit beats estimates as volumes surge

Credit: REUTERS/MICHAEL HIRTZER

April 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.N reported a first-quarter profit that beat expectations, helped by a surge in trading volumes due to pandemic-driven market volatility.

U.S. exchanges have not only benefitted from a surge in retail participation due to the health crisis but also witnessed a deluge of new stock floatations during the quarter in a bid to capitalize on the red-hot IPO market.

"We are off to a strong start this year with continued momentum across the company, achieving quarter-over-quarter increases in net revenue and trading activity for each business segment," said Cboe Chief Executive Officer Edward T. Tilly.

For the quarter, Cboe reported a near 10% jump in total revenue of more than $1 billion, compared with the year-ago period.

Revenue from North American equities trading rose 11%, even as options trading revenue fell 4%. Revenue from European equities trading climbed 61%, while futures revenue fell 24% from a year earlier.

Net income fell nearly 10% to $164.8 million, or $1.53 per share, but was above analysts' average estimate of $1.40 per share, according to Refinitiv IBES data.

