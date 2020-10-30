US Markets
Exchange operator Cboe posts 4% rise in third-quarter profit

Oct 30 (Reuters) - Exchange operator Cboe Global Markets Inc CBOE.N reported a 4% rise in third-quarter profit on Friday, as trading volumes surged due to the volatility driven by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income rose to $109.6 million, or $1.01 per share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30, from $105.5 million, or 94 cents per share, a year earlier.

The volatility induced by the health crisis, which has hammered global economies and triggered the worst economic downturn in the U.S. since decades, has generally benefited stock exchanges as trading volumes remain elevated.

Cboe's options' average daily volume (ADV) rose 25% in the quarter.

Excluding one-time items, Cboe earned $1.11 per share. Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.06 per share, according to IBES data from Refinitiv. It was not immediately clear if estimates were comparable.

Cboe's total revenue rose 17% to $792.7 million during the quarter.

