Exchange Opens Registration to Advisors

Exchange 2024 is officially open for advisor registration. The financial , built for advisors by advisors, will have its third iteration on February 11 through February 14. The conference will take place at the Fontainebleau in Miami Beach. Advisors can get a special early bird registration price of $99 now through June 9.





Blueprint for Growth

The theme for Exchange 2024 is “Blueprint for Growth.” With many challenges on the horizon, financial advisors will need thoughtful, concrete plans that leverage the expertise of the best and the brightest in the field.

For Advisors, by Advisors

Exchange seeks to build on its reputation as the networking event of the year. In its inaugural year, Exchange featured keynote speakers such as Cathie Wood and Michael Strahan. Last year saw Ian Bremmer and Rodney Mullen electrify the stage, with Dave Nadig’s Future of Finance panel becoming one of the most discussed happenings in the industry. The conference aims to continue to be a hub of thought leadership.

With input from the Exchange Advisor Council, 2024’s program will be custom crafted to meet the needs of the advisor community. Updates will be added to exchangeetf.com in the coming months as the agenda develops.

Registration Is Open

Advisors who register before June 9 get a special early bird price of $99.

